AUDUBON - It's that time again - time to help pick Audubon County's top businesses.
Audubon County Tourism is asking for votes in the Audubon County People's Choice Awards.
Best of Audubon County titles were first handed out in 2018, but the name was changed to "People's Choice" to better reflect how choices were made - by public voting.
Categories include your favorite retail store; best breakfast; best place to have lunch; best burger; best place to get a steak; best ice cream; favorite community festival; best appetizer; favorite place to get pizza; best tenderloin; favorite bar; best pie; best kids meal; favorite place to stay; favorite trail; favorite park; best roadside attraction and favorite event.
You can vote by going to a link on the Audubon County Economic Development and Tourism Facebook page, or by paper ballot on request.
The votes are due by Nov. 22.