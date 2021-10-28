SOUTHWEST IOWA — With Halloween falling on Sunday this year, area communities and organizations have planned events so you might want to keep that costume close and the treats bag, too. Here are some things going on around the area with a Fall/Halloween theme...
Friday, Oct. 29
Atlantic Public Library Halloween party from 4-5 p.m. in the library meeting room.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The 26th biannual Halloween Hike, will be held on Saturday; You follow a trail to meet the Lorax, his friends like Brown Barbaloots, Humming Fish and Truffula Trees! Starting at 7 p.m. small groups will depart from the Camblin Addition of Sunnyside Park every 10 minutes. Please call 712-769-2372 for more information.
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. in Kimballton, followed by the annual costume contest at Town Hall at 7:15 p.m. and children’s dance to follow 7:30-9 p.m.
Griswold Trick-or-Treating will be held from 5-8 p.m.
Boo at the Bakery at The Bakery on Broadway, in Audubon, will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring the little goblins in for Halloween goodies and specials, costumes encouraged.
The annual Hunter’s Breakfast will be at the Audubon Fire Hall will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, cinnamon rolls and drinks. You can sign up for a fire extinguisher or smoke detector drawing at Landmands Bank, Audubon State Bank, Medicap Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Foodland, Lori’s Flowers, Park Place Salon or Present Company.
Anita Town & Country Trick or Treat will be from 3-5:30 p.m. Costume judging is at 6 p.m. at the Anita Fire Station. A hot dog and soup supper will be from 4:30-6 p.m. at the fire station, to go orders and delivery available. Soup choices: potato, chili, and chili without beans. For to go orders or delivery call Sara Sisler: 712-249-6769.
Time for a movie? Exira Event Center Double Feature is coming up — complete with popcorn, candy and drinks. Admission is free, just pay for snacks. There will be a family friendly movie at 6 p.m. and scarier movie at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Greenfield Spook the Loop and Trunk or Treat will be held at 4:30 p.m. Trick or Treat around the square as businesses, organizations and individuals pass out treats for kids. Trick-or-Treating will be held from 5-8 p.m. Hot dogs and treats at the Greenfield Fire Station from 5-6:30 p.m. No seating available, serving will be to-go.
In Audubon, Trick or Treat is set for 4:30-7 p.m.
In Elk Horn, Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m.
In Exira, Trick or Treat is set for 4-7 p.m. and participating homes will have a light on.
Exira-EHK Jr Class After Prom Fund-raiser Walking Taco Bar and choice of water or lemonade for $3. Come get something to eat before, during or after Trick or Treating!
In Atlantic, Trick or Treat is set for 5-7:30 p.m.
In Brayton, Trick or Treat is 5-7 p.m.
Halloween at the Rose Theater — 2 p.m. movie (Addams Family 2) sponsored by the Audubon Women’s Association and Jenny and Coby Gust. Sack of candy provided by the Bakery on Broadway; Regular concessions available. Wear your Costume and have your picture taken inside the Addams Family house. Free admission
The Audubon Church of Christ Trunk or Treat is set for 4:30-7 p.m. come to the parking lot for a one stop candy haul!
Brayton Baptist Church Fall Festival from 4:30-7 p.m. with games, snacks, cider and silly costume contest.
First Church of Christ in Atlantic’s Fall Festival will be held from 4-6 p.m. Fun for the whole family! Food, games, prizes, bounce houses, hot cocoa and lots of candy! First Church of Christ, 1310 SW 7th St, Atlantic.
First United Methodist Church in Atlantic Trunk or Treat will be held from 3-5 p.m. in the west parking lot at the church. First United Methodist Church, 800 Poplar St in Atlantic.