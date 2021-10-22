ATLANTIC — A 156 acre plot of land, purchased through a partnership by the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) is going up for sale.
The property is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Interstate 80, on the north west corner, along the Cass-Audubon county lines.
Jennifer McEntaffer Executive Director of CADCO and Sara Slater of ACED said Valley Business Park board members agree that this is the time to sell the property as both counties have a lot of economic development opportunities that the sale of this property can help facilitate.
The property will sell at auction, with the Iowa Land Co. handling the sale. Specific information on the sale of the property will be available at a later date.
The Valley Business Park was purchased in 2007 and the two counties have tried to market the property for business development over the years.