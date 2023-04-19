AUDUBON - Housing is an issue in many of Iowa’s small towns and with a new housing project coming in to Audubon, the Audubon city council is looking at changing the zoning from R-2 One Family Residence to R4-Multiple Family Residences. The hearing will be held on May 8.
Audubon City Council to hold public hearing on rezoning property
By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
