AUDUBON — There was a large turnout stretched out along the east side of Audubon’s city park on Saturday for Audubon’s Women’s Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, despite the brisk wind and cold temperatures. That didn’t seem to put off the avid young Easter Egg hunters, though, who came equipped with baskets, bags and buckets to put their eggs into.
The Easter Bunny was on hand, handing out goodies before the hunt and greeting adults and children alike.
Kids from babies to fourth graders lined up for the hunt that started at 11 a.m. and by 11:15 a.m. the park was empty, the Easter Bunny had gone home and the empty egg shells were packed away again.