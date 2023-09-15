AUDUBON CHURCH OF CHRIST — Heath Hansen, Pastor; Regular services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Online devotional every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. through Facebook Live.
BETHANY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, Exira — Alan Seehusen, Pastor; Sunday School begins Sept. 10 9:15 a.m.; Fellowship Time 10 a.m. and Worship at 10:15 a.m. Sermon also on www.bethanyfreechurch.com.
BETHANY LUTHERAN — IMMANUEL LUTHERAN — Tim White, Pastor. Worship is every other week at each church. 9 a.m.
BRAYTON EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN — Pastor: Loren Christensen; Sunday Worship Services 10 a.m.
DANISH COUNTRYSIDE CHAPEL - 1398-280th St., Exira; Pastor Loren Christensen; Sunday Worship Services 8:30 a.m.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, President Gray, Branch President; Sacrament meeting: Sundays at 10 a.m. 56999 — 650th St., Atlantic.
EBENEZER LUTHERAN — Philip Beisswenger Pastor; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship Services
ELK HORN LUTHERAN — Laura Webb, Pastor; Sunday Fellowship, 9 a.m. Worship Services Sundays 9:30 a.m. Holy communion: First and Second Sundays.
EXIRA CHRISTIAN (Disciples of Christ) — Glen Meyers, Pastor; weekly worship services on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday School: 8:45 a.m.
EXIRA LUTHERAN — Worship Service Sundays at 9 a.m. Kelley Pedersen, Pastor.
FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH — Logan Matenaer, Pastor; Sunday Morning Worship — 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Fellowship with Coffee and Carbs — 9:30 a.m. Faith Community Church is a non-denominational fellowship of Believers. See www.facebook.com/faithcommunitychurchaudubon for our online friends.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BRAYTON — Ross Swope, Pastor; Sunday 10:30 a.m. Worship Service; Wednesdays 7 p.m. Prayer Meeting.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN — Philip Beisswenger Pastor; Sundays, 9:00 a.m. Worship Services
FIRST UNITED METHODIST — Carla Evers, Pastor; Worship service 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings; Wednesday Worship 5:15 -6 p.m.
GRAY UNITED METHODIST — Pastor Mike Fillmore, 9 a.m. Worship Service
ETERNITY CHURCH — Reggie Gullings, Pastor; Sunday Worship and Children’s Ministry, 10:30 a.m.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC — Fr. David Nkrumah; 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays of the month, Mass at 10:30; 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month, Mass at 8:30 a.m.
OUR SAVIOUR’S LUTHERAN — Dan Beattie, Pastor; Sunday Worship 9 a.m.
ROSS CALVARY UNITED METHODIST — Carla Evers, Pastor. Worship in Sanctuary, 11:00 a.m.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN — Mike Bodkins, Pastor; Sunday Worship Service 8 a.m.
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC — Fr. David Nkrumah; Saturday 5 p.m. Mass; 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays of the month, Mass at 8:30; 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month, Mass at 10:30 a.m.
If there are changes or additions to your church schedule, please call or email us (712-563-2741 or auduboncountynews@gmail.com)