Supporting Children

Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.