The Audubon FFA held its annual trap shoot Sunday, Sept. 11. There were 40 FFA members in attendance with 23 participating in the activity. Scores show members have a natural talent for trap shooting. Kali Irlmeier, the top overall shooter and our top female, scored a remarkable 22. Following Irlmeier closely, Daniel Tessman shot well with an impressive score of 21. Jesse Stroeher, an eighth grader, shot a 20 coming in third overall. Stroeher was also the leading middle schooler followed by Karson Hansen — 17, Garret Vorm — 14, Kayden Otten — 14, and Hayden Larsen — 14. Our top five high school scores included: Kali Irlmeier- 22, Daniel Tessman — 21, Brayden Sporrer — 20, Logan Thygesen — 18, and Carson Vorm — 17.
