Sidewalk project ribbon cutting

The sidewalk project has been completed just in time for the school year to start. A ribbon cutting for the sidewalk was held Thursday Aug. 11. Attending were: Sara Slater, Doug Olsen, Eric Trager, Steve Schmitz, Sam Graeve, Barb Jacobsen, Doug Sorensen and Laurie Gilbert.
This project is a result of over three years of planning and design. ACED successfully applied for a Community Visioning grant in 2018 through the Iowa Living Roadways (ILR) conducted by the program partners of the Iowa Department of Transportation, Trees Forever and the Iowa State University. This grant would assist the community by taking a look at what improvements could be made to enhance the corridor throughout town. From there during 2019 – 2020 the program representatives met with a committee to get the basic concept of visioning. Although the original intent was to study just the Hwy 71 Corridor, it was decided at that point the entire city limits could be included in the study. The IRL held a peer session in which all of the city residents were invited to participate. There were approximately 75 residents that attended the session.
The session, held at the high school, focused on the Hwy 71 Corridor, Pedestrian Connections, Signage/Identity and Storm Water Management. From the information collected, the final report generated by IRL showed 13 projects that were identified by those attending the peer session. ACED held a sunflower seed vote during the 2019 T-Bone festivities for the residents top three choices. Over 600 votes were collected. In priority the top three projects were Entry Signs, HS to REC sidewalk and the Pedestrian Bridge connecting the Albert the Bull Park to the Trail Head.
The new entry signs was completed within the first year with the funds donated by the City of Audubon and ACED. The entry signs and 10 monuments that will be placed along Hwy 71 were provided by TNT Industries generous donation of materials and time.
ACED moved on to the next project involving the sidewalk from the high school to the REC by applying for grant funds through the Iowa DOT and Wellmark Foundation. The two DOT grant awards came to $113,000 and the Wellmark grant was $49,500. The Wellmark grant was used for the cost of engineering and design that was required and the DOT funds covered the cost of sidewalk. This project is a partnership with the City of Audubon for sponsoring the grant application and ACED for writing the grants with the help of Region XII Council of Governments. ACED has additionally committed matching funds to ensure the project is completed.
ACED Director, Sara Slater, said, “We will continue the momentum for the next project by raising funds for the pedestrian bridge to provide a safe trail from the Albert the Bull Park to the Trail Head for bicyclers and walkers alike.”