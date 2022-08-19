Sidewalk project ribbon cutting

Pictured (left to right) Front: Sara Slater, Doug Olsen, Eric Trager, Steve Schmitz, Sam Graeve. Back row: Barb Jacobsen, Doug Sorensen. Not pictured: Laurie Gilbert.

The sidewalk project has been completed just in time for the school year to start. A ribbon cutting for the sidewalk was held Thursday Aug. 11. Attending were: Sara Slater, Doug Olsen, Eric Trager, Steve Schmitz, Sam Graeve, Barb Jacobsen, Doug Sorensen and Laurie Gilbert.

