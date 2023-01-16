AUDUBON - The Audubon City Council will remain short one council member until one is elected during the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association’s bond vote March 7.
Audubon City Council To Fill Vacancy By Election
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
