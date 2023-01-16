Special Meeting

The Audubon City Council met in a special meeting Monday night to talk about the budget and filling the vacancy on the council.

 (By Laura Bacon)

AUDUBON - The Audubon City Council will remain short one council member until one is elected during the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association’s bond vote March 7.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos