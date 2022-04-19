AUDUBON - The Audubon Police Department has a new officer but with the resignation of another, is still not up to full staffing, according to Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran.
Sean Staples was hired last week during the Audubon City Council meeting, and will be on probation for a couple of months.
The resignation of Officer Derrick Seaton, who moved to the Audubon County Sheriff’s office, brings the department back down to four officers.
The department currently includes Coby Gust, Police Chief and officers Graham Smith and Sean Staples.
Gust also talked about options for handling traffic issues behind the new bank site.
Earlier in the year Bret Irlemeier of the Audubon State Bank told the council about plans for curb cuts to create a drive through entrance. The drive through would exit at the back of the property, into the alley. There were questions about how traffic would be handled going out of the drive as
currently the alley is one way, with traffic traveling to the east.
Foran said different ideas were being discussed - ranging from adding a no left turn sign to making the alley two-way instead of one way. The alley narrows as it goes east, which might make it more difficult for changing to a two way alley.
No decisions were made.