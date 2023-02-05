DES MOINES — Kids Baking Championship Season 11 contestant Nash Roe is also the owner-operator of Nash’s Confections. Baking from an early age with his mom and grandma, Nash has created a business built on pastry. Want to learn the tips and tricks that got him on the Food Network or what earned him first place at the Iowa State Fair? New and experienced bakers ages 7-15 years old can sign up and gain valuable confidence in the kitchen. The class will include cookie-inspired cupcakes, featuring chocolate chip cookie dough cupcakes and cookies and cream cupcakes with OREO®. Nash is the son of Estee and Ryan Roe of Clive, and the grandson of Shelli and Bob Asberry of Exira.
Cooking Class with Blue Ribbon Winning, Local Food Network Star Nash Roe
