Way back on March 14, following a weekend of heavy winds, we noticed that the Danish Windmill in Elk Horn was not turned into the wind. A quick investigation of the fantail revealed that the lower gearbox was not working. The fantail continued to spin, but the shaft was not driving the gears, keeping the windmill at a standstill.
Servicing a windmill isn’t easy. The gearbox would have to be disassembled in the air, taken down, and brought to a welder for repair. It stands 50 feet in the air and weighs over 150 pounds. We needed a lift tall enough to reach the upper gearbox 6 feet above, and with a bucket strong enough to hold two people and the gearbox.
Thankfully, Steve and Raydene Mathisen of Mathisen Tree Service in Audubon were up to the task, and came with glowing recommendations from people around town. Two weeks after the breakdown, Steve and Mike Riggs of Elk Horn were up in the air, wrestling and wrangling with the gearbox trying to disconnect it. The lift stretched as high as it could go. It took a few hours, some elbow grease, and a bigger hammer, but eventually they got it done. The gearbox was shunted off to Mike’s Welding in Kimballton where it would be opened and repaired.
A few weeks went by as we waited for the repairs to finish, slowed by the annual need for repaired farm equipment and bearings that are hard to come by. Over several years, moisture accumulated inside the gearbox through the breather hole, and condensed into water, ruining all of grease and oil inside. The bearings gave out and began chipping away at the teeth of the brass gear wheel. Mike Mortensen resharpened the wheel and replaced the oil before finally reassembling the housing once the bearings arrived. All the while, Steve and Raydene regularly checked in with Mike and with the windmill, keeping a watchful eye on our progress as we readied for the final repair.
On Friday, May 5, Steve was back up in the air, this time with Chad Juelsgaard of Elk Horn. They had some wind to contend with, but after stopping the fantail from spinning, they managed to get the restored gearbox back into position. Slowly, the windmill began to adjust itself into the wind. A collective sigh of relief was felt about town as the windmill was working once again.
Running and repairing windmills is by no means cheap. Lift services are expensive, and the time taken from operators also needs to be compensated. These are costs we must prepare for as part of the job, but still, are not easy to meet when dealing with the rising costs of staying open from merchandise to utilities to wages.
When the Mathisens informed us they would be donating their time and labor to the windmill, we had to find a way to say thank you. It was that same spirit of community volunteerism that brought our windmill here in 1976, and we are both proud and awestruck at how that same spirit continues today in those who have volunteered their services to the windmill over the last several years. We want to extend our most sincere thanks to Steve and Raydene for their exemplary character and willingness to give. They have been foundational members of this area for many years, and it is safe to say their reputation precedes them everywhere they go.