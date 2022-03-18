EXIRA — Exira’s proposed budget showed an estimated total tax levy will be up about $2.11 for regular property, while the levy on agricultural land will remain the same.
The budget, approved at Monday’s meeting, includes a levy rate of 22.93 per $1,000 on regular property. Last year’s tax levy was 20.82 per $1,000. The levy rate on agricultural land will be 3.00 per $1,000 for agricultural land, the same as last year.
City Clerk Lexi Christensen said the increase “was just due to inflation.”
In other business the council approved acquiring 2 lots located east of the Dollar General, and owned by H2B Properties.
Council member Nathan Wahlert said the council was using purchase options for the properties and was also looking at two additional properties in other areas of the city.
Wahlert said the application period for the program would be opening up at the end of the month, and getting options on the properties was the next step in the program.
With the need for housing in the area, officials hoped new homes might draw new residents or allow residents a chance to move up from their current residence.
City Manager Clint Fichter had previously said the homes would be valued at about $250,000, and would be built through Iowa Workforce Housing funds.
During Monday’s meeting the council also approved a library contract for residents of Brayton, which would allow them to use the Exira Public Library.