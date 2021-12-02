AUDUBON - A Hometown Christmas at the Agrihall is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The event is open to families and individuals for a free will offering from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there is something for everyone.
Take in the Festival of Trees, you might get some ideas for your tree.
Santa will be there all day for the kids or kids at heart.
Have hot chocolate and cinnamon rolls - by the FireHouse Flames, and they will be hosting a box maze as well.
See the Tour of Lights, kids activities will be available and a painting class starts at 2 p.m.
Other Holiday Happenings on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5
St. Patrick’s Catholic Women’s Cookie Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 102 Market St., in Audubon from 9-11 a.m. or until the cookies are gone. Cost is $10 per box of cookies, $12 per advance order. Candy is also available to purchase. Advance order by Friday, Dec. 3. Linda Irlmeier: 304-3138 or April Brand: 563-2112. Advance orders may be picked up by 10 a.m.
The EHK Optimist sponsored Fun Night-supported by a Thrivent Action Team will be Friday, Dec 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton high school building. Free hot dogs for the kids. Free bounce house sponsored by Insurance Services - Elk Horn Clark Ahrenholtz State Farm Insurance and Petersen Insurance Agency. Games for the kids, fishing, basketball shoot, cake walk and grab bag. 10 tickets for $1
Need more shopping time? Atlantic’s annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show will be held on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center. Concessions available. Handmade crafters, direct sale vendors, baked goods – something for everyone! Free admission.
Atlantic’s Lighted Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Fireworks over the historic Rock Island Depot kick off the fun. Floats will head down Chestnut Street. Come before the Fireworks & Parade for a horse-drawn Carriage Ride and visit with Santa in his Cabin from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Adair’s annual Holiday Extravaganza will be held on Dece. 4. The Festival of Trees will be held from 1-8 p.m. at the Adair Fire Station, admission is a free will donation. Popcorn and cider will be available. Proceeds help fund local scholarships and other community needs. The First Presbyterian Church will display Nativity scenes from 1-8 p.m. Santa Claus will be present at the fire station from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Adair Lions Club will hold their annual soup supper at the fire station from 5-7 p.m. for a free will donation. They will be serving chili and vegetable beef soup. The Adair Sesquicentennial Committee will have a memorial tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at the City Park. Bring lawn chairs or you may remain in your cars for the lighting and tune in to the radio.
A free Holiday Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, at First Church of Christ in Atlantic at 3 p.m. Local talent of all ages. The Angel of Christmas will be announced at this concert.