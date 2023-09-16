DES MOINES — Before the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt releases its fall publication of recently added names, State Treasurer Roby Smith is providing a sneak peek of the top 10 newest unclaimed properties in Audubon County. “Be on the lookout for the full list coming soon,” said Smith. “But before we publish the entire list of new names, I’d like to give a preview for Audubon County.”
Top 10 Unclaimed Properties in Audubon County:
1. Barbara J Dilliner & David M Dilliner $5,000.00
2. Trenace Ann Jensen $2,951.46
3. Erected Steel Pros Inc $1,775.64
4. Aprile Moles $738.36
5. Jacqueline F Renshaw $572.03
6. Colleen A Wheeler $560.00
7. Exira Medical Clinic $535.03
8. Kasey Mora $417.67
9. Audubon County Memorial Hospital $400.00
10. Crouse Ready Mix Inc & Cecil H Crouse $394.19
Each year, the Treasurer’s Office receives thousands of properties from financial institutions and businesses that have lost contact with the owners. The upcoming Great Iowa Treasure Hunt fall publication will have the most recent names listed in newspapers across the state in an effort to reunite owners and heirs with their lost property. Currently, the Treasurer’s Office is holding more than $483 million for current and former Iowans.
“Our goal is to reunite as many owners with their unclaimed properties as possible,” Smith stated. “Curious to see if you or someone you know is on our list? You don’t have to wait for the fall publication! Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to search your name, the names of relatives and friends or the names of your favorite businesses to see who’s on our list. It’s free and easy!”
Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to begin your search and make a claim. Connect with the Treasurer on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up-to-date on all areas of the office.