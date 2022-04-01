On Tuesday, March 22, 34 Audubon eighth grade students traveled through Audubon County learning about different career opportunities and recognizing the abundance of careers provided by agriculture. Agricultural Education Instructor, Mrs. Brittany Elmquist and AHS Guidance Counselor Mrs. Courtney Walter accompanied the students.
Students visited Herbers Seed and Consulting, AMANCO, AMVC, Van Wall, Lauritsen Feedlot, and Danish Countryside Vines and Wines. While at Van Wall students visited with Nathan King with sprayer technology, Dr. Jodie Pettit about hog production and students watched her post a pig, and Steve Sprague shared his expertise about honeybees. The Audubon County Farm Bureau provided lunch for the students and visited about the importance of agriculture. The day is all about celebrating and recognizing the contributions agriculture makes to our everyday lives. While visiting with Audubon County businesses and agriculturists it was apparent how vital agriculture is to our everyday lives and students became aware of the career opportunities that are essentially endless.
The 8th Grade Ag Day program encourages students to:
• Understand how food and fiber products are produced.
• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable
products.
• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.
• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.