Sat July 8th
Rose Theater — Book Club:Next Chapter (PG-13) $4 Admission (cash only) 7:00 PM- 9:00 PM 318 Broadway St, Audubon, IA 50025, USA
Sun July 9th
Rose Theater – Book Club:Next Chapter (PG-13)
Friday/Saturday showtime: 7pm $4 Admission (cash only) 2:00 PM- 4:00 PM 318 Broadway St, Audubon, IA 50025, USA
Mon July 10th
City Park Summer Reading - The Audubon Public Library is hosting readings in the park with a different theme for each reading Free 10:30 AM- 12:00 PM 401 N Park Pl, Audubon, IA 50025, USA
Thu July 13th
Audubon County Fair - Stop in and check out the vendors set up for Audubon Counties Fair 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM 412 N Division St W, Audubon, IA 50025, USA
Audubon Farmers Market - Vendors will be set up in the square weekly The vendors can differ from week from week to be sure to stop in and see what’s being offered as often as you are able 5:00 PM- 8:30 PM 401 Park Place Audubon, Iowa 50025
Friday July 14
Figure 8 Races - Figure 8 Races are here! Hope to see you there! Car check in starts at 5 pm. Drivers meeting at 7:15 pm and races start at 7:30 pm.
$10 grandstand admission. Concessions available. 5:00 PM- 10:00 PM 400 N Division St W, Audubon, IA 50025, USA
Rose Theater – The Little Mermaid (PG) $4 Admission (cash only)