Disposing of old flags

Roger Griffith, Audubon American Legion Post 120, Commander and Adjutant, displays a tatter and torn American Flag.

Do you often see worn and tattered U.S. flags flopping in the breeze? Many Americans proudly fly the U.S. flag at their homes and places of work, but don’t know what to do with it when it’s old and tattered and you’re ready for a new one? Don’t just throw it in the trash like any other old item or let it continue to decay — that’s considered disrespectful. If a worn flag belongs to you and you don’t know how to handle the proper disposal of our country’s flag, listen up. Locally, there is a flag disposal box in the Audubon County Courthouse that you can place it in or call Roger Griffith, an Audubon Legionnaire and former serviceman. He will handle the proper disposal for you and if you’d like a replacement, he can help you with that too. If you’re needing assistance with your flag contact Roger as 712-304-0738. Once the disposal boxes are full, various organizations such as American Legions, VFWs and the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts collect the flags and hold flag retirement ceremonies.

Tags

