PELLA — Central College students in the theatre program attended the regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Des Moines. Of those in attendance, five Central students were recognized while participating in the program.
Kamryn Waymire, Elk Horn, Received Honors at Regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival
