Iowans submitted nominations between Feb. 14 – March 14 to kick off the quest to find the best burger in Iowa. Nominations were accepted online by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2022 Top Ten restaurants. The restaurants making the Top Ten list (in alphabetical order) include:
Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill, Wilton
Cattlemen's Steakhouse, Sac City
Flaming Office Bar and Grill, Toledo
Foodie Garage Eatery, Dubuque
Lachele's Fine Foods, Des Moines
Pally's Bar & Grille, Clive
The Flying Elbow, Marshalltown
The Handlebar, Dallas Center
Victoria Station, Harlan
West Towne Pub, Ames
To qualify, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product. Burgers may include any combination of condiments, sauces, cheese or toppings.
“In total, we had more than 5,400 votes from 265 cities and towns across Iowa,” said Kylie Peterson, Director of Marketing for the Iowa Beef Industry Council. “This year’s Top Ten restaurants are award-winning worthy, but are only a few of the many restaurants in Iowa that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of Iowa’s beef farmers.”
Eight of the Top Ten restaurants are new qualifiers. Returning contestants include Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill and Foodie Garage Eatery.
The final phase in the quest for the 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger will now begin. All Top Ten restaurants will be visited by a panel of anonymous judges who will evaluate the burgers based on taste, appearance, and proper doneness (160 degrees Fahrenheit). The judges’ scores and comments will be accumulated and the winner will be announced on May 3 to kick off May Beef Month.
“Iowa cattle producers work tirelessly to provide high-quality beef to consumers across the state, country and globe,” said Bob Noble, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association President. “We are proud to support the Best Burger contest, and would like to congratulate the Top Ten, who serve 100% real beef. We thank you for serving our product and bringing out the best of beef.”
Last year, Bambino’s of Ossian took home the title of 2021 Iowa’s Best Burger. Winners in previous years include: 2020 – Twisted Tail Steakhouse & Saloon of BeeBeeTown; 2019 – Wood Iron Grille of Oskaloosa; 2018 - Café Beaudelaire of Ames; 2017 – The Smokin’ Hereford BBQ of Storm Lake; 2016 – The Chuckwagon Restaurant Adair; 2015 – The Cider House of Fairfield; 2014 – Brick City Grill in Ames; 2013 – 61 Chop House Grille in Mediapolis; 2012 – Coon Bowl III in Coon Rapids; 2011 – Rusty Duck in Dexter; and 2010 – Sac County Cattle Company of Sac City.
To learn more about the contest and the Top Ten restaurants, including addresses and hours, visit www.iabeef.org.
About the Iowa Cattlemen's Association:
The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association represents nearly 8,000 beef-producing families and associated companies dedicated to the future of Iowa’s beef industry. ICA’s mission is “Grow Iowa’s beef business through advocacy, leadership and education.” www.iacattlemen.org.
About the Iowa Beef Industry Council:
The Iowa Beef Industry Council is funded by the $1-per-head National Beef Checkoff Program and the $0.50-per-head Iowa State Beef Checkoff. Checkoff dollars are invested in beef promotion, consumer information, research, industry information and foreign market development, all with the purpose of strengthening beef demand. For more information, visit www.iabeef.org.