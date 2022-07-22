AUDUBON — High fuel costs affect residents in many ways, from the cost of fuel for vacations to the extra cost of getting to work, but another increase came up on Monday. A representative from Carroll Refuse talked to the council, asking them to approve a fuel surcharge after fuel prices went up and stayed up over $4 per gallon. The council approved a temporary increase of the requested $500 per month, which could be dropped if the cost of fuel dropped below $4, or discussed further if costs remained at the same amount until January.
Refuse company asks for $500 per month fuel surcharge
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Exira July 4 Celebration Parade full of color
- School Board: More details on school project expected
- Refuse company asks for $500 per month fuel surcharge
- Coming Up at The Rose Theater
- Atlantic man sentenced to five years in prison in stabbing case
- Exira Library Gets Interactive Play Table
- Audubon Community Calendar
- 070822-aj-classifieds
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.