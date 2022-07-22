Audubon City Council

By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

A representative of Carroll Refuse Service talked about the fuel surcharge the company was requesting during a meeting earlier this week.

AUDUBON — High fuel costs affect residents in many ways, from the cost of fuel for vacations to the extra cost of getting to work, but another increase came up on Monday. A representative from Carroll Refuse talked to the council, asking them to approve a fuel surcharge after fuel prices went up and stayed up over $4 per gallon. The council approved a temporary increase of the requested $500 per month, which could be dropped if the cost of fuel dropped below $4, or discussed further if costs remained at the same amount until January.

