AUDUBON — Area students and their families are getting information on course offerings at the DMACC Templeton Regional Center for programming in the 2022-2023 academic year.
Students from Audubon, Exira-EHK, Coon Rapids-Bayard and IKM-Manning will be able to take courses from the regional center located at Templeton, which was selected as a neutral location, with a reasonable distance for students to travel during the school day. Enrollment in the courses is vital, officials say, to keeping the center open in the future. Courses will be offered at no cost to the students while they are in high school.
A $1 million grant through the Iowa Department of Education’s Career Academy Incentive Fund was awarded to DMACC to create the regional center in Templeton.
There are two categories of courses being offered at the regional center. One is a skilled trades track. The other is a health and general education track. Skilled trades is set up to be offered over two years, while the health and general education option can be taken as individual courses at any time during high school.
“This grant will provide an opportunity to take advantage of programming for college credit close to home. The programming is designed to meet demand in high need areas in the trades,” said Audubon Superintendent Eric Trager.
For skilled trades, there is an exploratory academy where students can take a course from a variety of skilled trades areas, for example, electrical tech, building trades, welding/maintenance in addition to an English course and a math course. This provides exposure to each of the different career areas througb coursework, guest speakers, job site visits, hands-on learning and work-based learning. The addition of the English and math courses will help students meet high school graduation requirements as well as requirements for DMACC’s skilled trades program.
In the second year of skilled trades, students will be able to choose one specific area from the options listed to continue courses in the specialized area. Completion of the courses will also allow students to earn certificates through some of the academies or to be very close to degree completion upon graduating high school.
The health/general education courses are intended for students pursuing a 2- or 4-year-degree and the courses are also required for students entering the nursing program.
Officials are currently looking for businesses to partner with the program for work-based learning opportunities, as well as for part time instructors in the skilled-trades areas.
Exploratory Academy courses include welding, advanced manufacturing, maintenance, electrical tech, and construction trades, with students attending Monday through Friday during the morning or afternoon; fall semester would include principles of electricity, welding safety, construction blueprint reading, exploring careers and communication skills. Spring would include care/use of hand/power tools, motor controls, job shadowing and applied math 1.
In Nursing/Health Care Courses fall includes CNA and intro to health careers and spring semester includes advanced CNA.
Liberal arts/general education courses include survey of physics, intro to psych and fundamentals of oral communication for fall and intro to general chemistry and statistics for spring.
Students can sign up for a course by contacting their high school counselor.