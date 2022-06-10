Congregate Meals and Meals On Wheels Menu: Note, meals are subject to change
For Eligible Diners, we suggest a contribution of $5. Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
Eligible Diners (anyone age 60 and over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities) may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Friday, June 10 —BINGO. Ground beef stroganoff, egg noodles, peas, mixed berries, hot milk cake.
Monday, June 13 — BINGO. Scalloped potatoes w/ham, lettuce/spinach salad, banana, bread pudding.
Tuesday, June 14 — Liver and onions, or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll.
Wednesday, June 15 — Beef and noodles, peas and carrots, mixed fruit, sugar cookie.
Thursday, June 16 — BIRTHDAYS! COOK’S CHOICE.
Friday, June 17—BINGO. Braised herb pork chop, roasted red potatoes, green beans, pears.
Monday, June 20 — BINGO. Crispy baked fish, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, June 21 — Goulash, breadstick, green beans, peaches.
Wednesday, June 22 — BBQ pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, cooked carrots, banana cream pudding.
Thursday, June 23 — Hearty chicken stew, corn bread, coleslaw, apricots.
Friday, June 24 — BINGO. Herb-rubbed roast beef, masked potatoes w/gravy, asparagus, whole wheat roll.
Monday, June 27 — BINGO. Baked chicken parmesan w/spaghetti, breadstick, peas, pears.
Tuesday, June 28 — Chili mac casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, applesauce Jell-O.
Wednesday, June 29 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Thursday, June 30 — Taco casserole, corn bread, steamed carrots, banana.
MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before to 563-3657 — Audubon and 268-2377 — Exira