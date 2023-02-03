Linnet Nissen Celebrates Over 50 Years at MRHC

Linnet Nissen, celebrates over 50 years at Manning Regional Healthcare Center.

After 51.5 years of dedication to Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Linnet Nissen, a recognizable name and face for many current and past MRHC patients, employees, and providers, has made the decision to retire. Nissen was hired at Manning General Hospital in September of 1971, and she recalls how things were quite different back then.

