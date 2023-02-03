Linnet Nissen Celebrates Over 50 Years at MRHC

After 51.5 years of dedication to Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Linnet Nissen, a recognizable name and face for many current and past MRHC patients, employees, and providers, has made the decision to retire. Nissen was hired at Manning General Hospital in September of 1971, and she recalls how things were quite different back then.
“When I first started, I did switchboard, admissions, and all other office duties,” Nissen shared. “I was hired to do medical transcription for all the doctors and surgeons which was interesting since I didn’t have any medical background or transcription experience. I took typing in high school which consisted of the first semester on a manual typewriter and the second semester electric. I was told to leave blanks on the words I didn’t know, which ended up being a lot. So, I relied on the nurses quite a bit. I would put the tape back in the Dictaphone, run it up to the nurse’s station, and they would tell me what the word was. They later hired a transcriptionist to do that, and I moved into other shifts.”
Since starting her career at Manning General Hospital in the early 70s, Nissen has held a variety of roles and worn several hats throughout the years.
“I have done billing for all insurances, home health care insurance billing, reconciled Medicare, XIX and BC logs for fiscal year end, admissions with scheduling, transcription, and helped with the control center for fire, ambulance, and police when Manning General Hospital had the control center in their business office. We also did rural water and lifeline for a few years,” Nissen recalled. “I liked working with all the departments, but when we moved into our new building in 2014, I wanted to be up front as I enjoy taking care of and talking with our patients. I have known a lot of them for many, many years.”
Throughout her 50+ years at MRHC, Nissen has seen healthcare change and evolve before her eyes. She recalls that the installation of their first computer system was one of the biggest advancements at the hospital during her career.
“I think that was in the middle 80s, and we have probably gone through at least four or five different systems since then throughout my time at the hospital,” Nissen said. “With the upcoming changes for the new computer system and after working for 51 years, I decided it was time to retire.”
As Nissen looks forward to retirement, she reflects on all the relationships she has built with all the people she has met through MRHC.
“I have had a lot of memorable moments throughout the years. All my supervisors have been great, and I have been through it all with several personnel, weddings, graduations, deaths, and many laughs over the years,” Nissen shared.
“Linnet is the epitome of dedication having worked a majority of her life at MRHC,” said MRHC CEO, Linn Block, RN, BSN, MHA. “She will be missed by so many of our patients and staff and leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion, and empathy for all those she encounters. We wish her health, happiness, and fun in her retirement.”
It’s no surprise that after 51 years, Nissen has grown close to many patients, employees, and providers and finds retirement somewhat bittersweet.
“I think my longevity with working at MRHC has to do with the people and patients and the fact that I really didn’t want to travel to go to work. I raised my three children from the age of three months until they all graduated from high school while working here,” Nissen shared. “I feel I will leave a lot of my heart and soul at MRHC because they have also been a family to me. I will truly miss the patients, families, and employees who have made my job so complete and fulfilling. This isn’t goodbye, it is see you all later. Thanks for the memories…”
Linnet (Ditto) Nissen is a 1967 graduate of Audubon High School.