Dec. 3-5 Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)
As middle schooler Emily Elizabeth struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend from a magical animal rescuer. When Clifford becomes a gigantic red dog in her New York City apartment and attracts the attention of a genetics company who wish to supersize animals, Emily and her clueless Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City and take a bite out of the Big Apple.
Dec. 8 Elf FREE Movie sponsored by Audubon Lions Club, at 6 p.m. Regular concessions Dec. 10-12 Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13)
When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
Dec. 17-19 Belfast (PG-13)
Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.
Coming Up - For Two weeks: Sing 2
Dec. 24-26 Sing 2 (PG) and Dec. 31- Jan 2
Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.
Coming Soon: King Richard, Encanto, and Spiderman, No Way Home