This summer, members from around the country converged in Washington, D.C., to evaluate their personal skills and interests, develop leadership talent and create service plans that will make a difference in their communities.
Fifteen members of the Audubon FFA were among those students traveling to D.C. this summer. Students attended the conference the week of June 6th. They spent the week under the guidance of professionals, counselors, and FFA staff. In workshops, seminars, and small groups, members focused on identifying and developing their personal strengths and goals while undergoing comprehensive leadership training that will help them guide their local FFA chapters. The capstone of the event was a civic engagement activity where participants apply what they have learned to a hands-on activity.
Members also analyzed the needs of their communities, developing wide-ranging and high-impact community service initiatives and how to implement their plans with the help of their FFA chapters upon returning home. Students in recent years have promoted agricultural literacy; brought attention to abuse; collected and distributed shoes to individuals in Haiti; created a hunger awareness plan and more. In 2020 and 2021, the conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FFA members experienced the history of our nation’s capital and toured landmarks including the National Mall, Arlington National Cemetery, Smithsonian Museums, and the U.S. Capitol, among others. Members also had an opportunity to participate in congressional visits during the week.
Students who attended the conference were: Austin Heuss, Adam Obrecht, Emily Foran, Rylee Brittain, Mari Gleason, Oliver Deist, Colin Hartl, Carson Vorm, Mason Steckler, Daniel Tessman, Colton Hansen, Grant Gleason, Aaron Olsen, Collin Bauer, and Corbin Chambers.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.