Saturday, Sept. 2
Bash At the Ballfields at the Atlantic Little League Sports Complex, live music by Gut Feeling from 7-10:15 p.m., Fireworks show at 9 p.m. Beer garden and food trucks 5-10 p.m. Bounce houses, face painting, balloon artist, punt pass and kick contest, bags games and more entertainment to be added.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Exira Masons Labor Day Breakfast from 8:30 am- 12:30 pm at the Brayton Town Hall. All you can eat eggs, french toast, pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice for a freewill donation. Sponsored by Exodus Lodge #342
Friday, Sept 8
Farm Bureau Pregame Tailgate Party — Audubon Wheelers at Exira-EHK Spartans, Exira; Tailgate 6-6:45 p.m. 200 brat patties, 100 hot dogs, while they last, first come, first served! Free will donation is optional and all proceeds will be donated to the Exira-EHK Sports Boosters.
Monday, Sept. 11
FCW Fellowship of Christian Wheelers Meeting in high school board room — 7:45 PM. All high schoolers are welcome to all events!
Sunday, Sept. 17
FCW Bonfire — Fellowship of Christian Wheelers — all highs schoolers welcome to attend! Meeting and bonfire at Legion Park. 6-8:30pm
Adair Fall Fest from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Adair County Fairgrounds. 40 vendors, food trucks, family activities, kids zone. The car show will take place from 1-4 p.m. and there will be a volleyball tournament.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Exira Fall Festival - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. watch for more information to come
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Audubon Public Library program with psychic/spiritual medium Debbie Gaul-Rusch, called Hello From Heaven. Program at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Audubon Public Library program with historian Kathy Wilson, "Salem Witch Trials," held at 6:30 p.m.