Friday, March 18
St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon’s Lenten Fish Fry will be held March 18, 25 and April 1 & 8. Dine in and carry-out available. Serving is from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. Cost is $12 each meal.
Saturday, March 19
Audubon Lions Club Bunco Fundraiser, all proceeds split between the Audubon REC and the Friendship Home. $10/person, $5/kids under 12. Price includes a ticket for a sweet treat and bottled water or coffee; Additional treats for sale for $1 each. Featuring a build your own brownie bar. Prizes for Most Buncos, Mini Buncos, Most Wins and Most Losses.
Full moon and spring equinox night hike at outdoor classroom, in Massena, 8:30 p.m. Spring equinox (vernal equinox) marks the astronomical first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.
Princess Prom at Audubon High School, presented by the AHS Dance Team; doors open at 5:45 p.m. grand march at 6:30 p.m. $10 per couple, $5 for additional princess; Dance 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
Exira Exodus Masonic Lodge #342 Scholarship Breakfast Fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Elk Horn Fire Station. Serving eggs, bacon, biscuits & gravy, French toast, coffee and juice, all you can eat, for a free will donation. Sponsored by .
Cass County Soldiers in the Civil War, a program at the American Legion Memorial Building in Atlantic, will be presented beginning at 2 p.m. Dennis Sasse and Michael Carr, with the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War organization will be presenters. There is also a new display is in the Military Museum titled “Mittens, Medals and Maps.” No fee to attend. The building is handicapped accessible.
Monday, March 21
Open Card Mondays, 3-5 p.m. at the Exira Public Library. Cards and cribbage boards will be available, and the coffee will be on. Everyone is welcome.
Elk Horn Outlook Study Club will be at 6:30 p.m. Join us and hear from Elk Horn’s newly elected mayor, Keli Hansen.
Tuesday, March 22
Lessons from the Holocaust — Audubon Public Library, presenting Brad Wilkening, member of the Iowa Holocaust Council 6:30-8:30 p.m. “Bullying and indifference start at an early age and we have a responsibility to help create a safer more caring environment. We need to be upstanders and not bystanders in the face of evil. My goal is to keep the lessons of the holocaust alive.”
Friday, March 25
St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon’s Lenten Fish Fry will be held March 25 and April 1 and 8. Dine in and carry-out available. Serving is from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. Cost is $12 each meal.
Celebrating women in Ag: at Puck Enterprises, Inc. 1110 100th Street in Manning. 2:30-4:39 p.m. with entertainment, speakers from the Iowa Department of Agriculture, Land O’Lakes and local agriculture businesses, followed by networking and a vendor fair. To register, call 712-655-9200 or go to https://bit.ly/PuckWomenInAg2022.
Saturday, March 26
The 37th annual Audubon County Pheasants Forever Banquet at the Agri-Hall. Social Hour and Prime Rib Dinner is 5-7 p.m. with raffles and auction at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60/individual or $85/couple. Get tickets from Pheasants Forever members. Purchase your membership by March 18 and get 50 raffle tickets free. See board members for raffle tickets on a chance on a Winchester 101 Deluxe Field 12 gauge shotgun, or $1,000 cash. Need not be present to win.
Audubon Jr Class Prom Fun Trivia night: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Trivia starts at 7 p.m. — Max of 8 people/team — $10/person — 5 Mulligans for $10 — Bring your own snacks — No outside drinks allowed, bar will be open — No cell phones during play — Door Prizes — There will also be a quilt donated by Donna Dennis raffled off as well
Death by Chocolate: Audubon Country Players, dinner theater — doors open at 6 p.m., meal at 6:30 p.m., matinee on Sunday, doors open 1:30 p.m. no dinner Advanced tickets see Barb Jacobsen.
Saturday, March 27
Death by Chocolate: Audubon Country Players, dinner theater Saturday, doors open at 6 p.m., meal at 6:30 p.m., matinee on Sunday, doors open 1:30 p.m. no dinner Advanced tickets see Barb Jacobsen.
Sunday, March 28
Death by Chocolate: Audubon Country Players, matinee on Sunday, doors open 1:30 p.m. no dinner Advanced tickets see Barb Jacobsen.
Friday, April 1
St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon’s Lenten Fish Fry will be held April 1 and 8. Dine in and carry-out available. Serving is from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. Cost is $12 each meal.
Saturday, April 2
Exira’s Fourth of July Kickoff at the Exira Event Center. Social hour and silent auction 6 p.m.; Announcements 7:25 p.m.; Live auction 7:30 p.m.; Dueling Pianos 8:15-10:15 p.m.; $30 per person advance; $35 at the door — tables available for $250 (8 people and 8 drink tickets); announcing parade theme and grand marshal
A Legislative Coffee with Sen. Shipley and Rep. Moore will take place Saturday, April 2, 9:30 a.m. at the Marne Community Center.
Casino Night at the Audubon REC, benefits the REC’s Raise the Gym campaign. Game, dinner and auction. More information coming up.
Monday, April 4
Exira American Legion Post #331 meeting, 7 p.m., Legion Building, Exira.
Friday, April 8
St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon’s Lenten Fish Fry will be held April 1 & 8. Dine in and carry-out available. Serving is from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. Cost is $12 each meal.
Blood donation day 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by Audubon High School National Honor Society in the North gym at Audubon High School
Tuesday, April 12
Audubon County Historical Society Meeting at 10 a.m. in Exira (alternating meetings in each month in Audubon and Exira). This is open to the public, the Historical Society is looking for volunteers!
Saturday, April 30
Congregate Meals fundraiser will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Building in Audubon, with the Lions making French toast. Menu also includes includes scrambled eggs, sausage links, hash browns, coffee and OJ.