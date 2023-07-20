AUDUBON — Officials at Landmands bank are accepting donations now of school supplies, including backpacks without wheels, calculators simple or scientific, composition notebooks, glue sticks large and small, erasers pink or pencil top, folders with pockets and center clasp, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer, index cards 3x5 lined, markers and highlighters, heavy plastic folders, plastic pencil box or bag, note books wide ruled spiral, three ring binder, 1-2 and 3”, pencils #2, colored pencils, dry erase markers, pens in red, black and blue, towel for mat, ruler 12” with inch and centimeter marking, scissors
Back to School Drive at Landmands
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support.
and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
Laura Bacon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
Are you planning on going to the county fair?
You voted:
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- AREA REPORT: From June 24-30, 2023
- Fiery Crash In Adair Injures one Monday
- Audubon Area Church Schedules
- Movies Coming Up at the Rose Theater in Audubon
- Audubon Area Church Schedules
- Superintendent Hopes To Set Date for Back To School Soon
- Jesse James Chuckwagon Days Parade
- Audubon - At The County Fair
- School Board Approves LED Lights for Elementary
- Inside Out Wellness and Advocacy Offers Expanded Crisis, Rehab Services for Iowans in Audubon, Dallas and Guthrie Counties
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.