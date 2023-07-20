AUDUBON — Officials at Landmands bank are accepting donations now of school supplies, including backpacks without wheels, calculators simple or scientific, composition notebooks, glue sticks large and small, erasers pink or pencil top, folders with pockets and center clasp, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer, index cards 3x5 lined, markers and highlighters, heavy plastic folders, plastic pencil box or bag, note books wide ruled spiral, three ring binder, 1-2 and 3”, pencils #2, colored pencils, dry erase markers, pens in red, black and blue, towel for mat, ruler 12” with inch and centimeter marking, scissors

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support.

and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags