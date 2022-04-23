AUDUBON — A strong storm passing through the Audubon area early Friday morning took a roof off of a dog kennel and boarding business and caused damage to a farm northeast of Audubon.
Mike Fowle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the damage was likely the result of a localized microburst. He said wind observations from the Audubon Airport showed the highest wind gust around that time was about 22 miles per hour, while a report from Herbers Seed at about 190th and Highway 71 reported a wind gust of 43 miles per hour. Fowle said that usually reports only go out if the gusts are above 58 miles per hour. He said the NWS had received reports of only minor damage — some shingles off a building and some small tree limbs down.
Risa Rugaard, of In the Doghouse Boarding and Grooming, north of Audubon on Highway 71, was outside picking up some things that were blowing around about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, when she noticed the wind was picking up. She said she had just gotten inside when it got very dark, and the next thing she knew, the roof of the kennel area had blown off. She noted that other things on the property, like an empty bucket near her chickens, had not moved.
She and the dogs were unharmed, but said it was quite loud as the wind went through.
“We are going to be closed until further notice,” she posted on Facebook, “The damage is quite extensive and will take a lot of rebuilding to fix.” She said water was coming in all over the kennel before and after the roof was damaged.
Rugaard has been grooming dogs for 30 years — had worked as a vet tech, and at Country Kennels in Audubon out of high school. She and her husband, Kevin opened the grooming and boarding business in 2019.
A farm northeast of the kennel also sustained damage to a shed roof and doors.
Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson said he’d only heard about a partial tree that fell across a road in the northeast part of the county. Tyler Thygesen of Audubon County Emergency Management said the county was not in any severe storm warnings Friday morning.