MANNING - As the Manning Public Library prepares to move to its new location, all members of the community, regardless of age, are invited to participate in “Books on the Bricks” by creating a ‘human chain’ extending from the current library at 310 Main Street to the new location at 123 Main Street. “Books on the Bricks” will be held Sunday, May 1 beginning at 4 p.m. to move the final remaining 1,000 books in the library’s collection to the new location by passing books from one person to another. This is a wonderful opportunity for individuals, families, organizations, businesses to participate in what is likely to be a once in a lifetime event and an important component of Manning’s history.
The two-block distance between the current and new library location will be divided into seven teams with each team being led by two “captains.” Those participating are asked to check-in at the current library location to get your team assignment. Team captains will be identified by color. For example, if, upon check-in, you are assigned to the “green team,” you will be asked to move to the green section of Main Street which will be identified by the team captain wearing green. Participants are asked to arrive at a time that will allow then to check-in at the current library, get their team assignment and be in place when “Books on the Bricks” begins at 4 p.m. The goal is to move 1,000 books within one hour. Participants are welcome to bring lawn chairs if they wish. Spectators who do not wish to help move the books are welcome to cheer on the teams!
The first library in Manning was established in 1886, five years after the city was founded. In March 1932 an election was held to establish a public library to be supported and maintained by taxation. The Manning Public Library has been located at 310 Main Street since March 1982 and has currently 12,000 books in its collection. In addition to the current Library Director, Linda Muhlbauer, others who have served as a Manning librarian include Freda Hinz, who served in that capacity for 50 years, Ging Hudson, Sheila Joseph, Millicent Wiese, Mari Jahn, Renee Pfannkuch and Judi Stribe.
Library Director Linda Muhlbauer invites everyone to “like” and “follow” the Manning Public Library on Facebook. If inclement weather result in the postponement of “Books on the Bricks,” notification will be posted there. Postponements will also be announced on Carroll Broadcasting Company stations KCIM 1380am and KKRL 93.7 FM. Information on postponement will be available at https://www.1380kcim.com/weather/cancellations/