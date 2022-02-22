Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated. Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at times. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...West central and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&