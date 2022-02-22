EXIRA - The Exira City Council is still discussing, but not ready to approve, acquisition of property east of Dollar General for a housing project.
The council has been discussing a project that would purchase land and build four homes in the city.
With the need for housing in the area, officials hoped new homes might draw new residents or allow residents a chance to move up.
Earlier, City Manager Clint Fichter said the plan was to acquire land to build four houses using Iowa Workforce Housing funds supplemented with TIFF financing. The houses would be valued at about $250,000.
All four homes don’t need to be constructed at the same time, and while there are three lots available near Dollar General, the city was considering scattering the lots throughout the city to allow more variety. So far one resident has indicated an interest in purchasing one of the homes, but wanted to know more about possible plans and layouts.
During their last meeting the council learned they didn’t have to purchase the lots to start on the project, they just had to at least have options on the properties. Fichter was going to provide the council members with a basic format for a property option.
The council tabled the purchase of property and further discussion until next the next meeting, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.