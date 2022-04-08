Bill Fries, better known as C.W. McCall, passed away April 1, 2022 at his home in Ouray, Colo. He was 93. Billie Dale Fries was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Audubon, the oldest of three children. His father was a foreman at Cozy Manufacturing, a company that manufactured farm buildings in Exira. Both of his parents played musical instruments and early on he had hopes of being a classical musician. Fries, who later legally changed his name to William Dale Fries Jr., played the clarinet at Audubon High School and in bands at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and later studied art and film production. He designed the artwork in the Wheeler Annual 1946. The family announced in February that he was in hospice care for cancer.
Arch Andersen of Audubon, went to school at AHS at the same as Fries, and said, “The song, ‘Old Home Filler-Up an’ Keep On-a-Truckin’ Cafe’ was referring to the Audubon cafe called ‘The White Spot Cafe’ on Highway 71. It was in the building now referred to as The Depot. Bill grew up watching 18 wheelers pass by the restaurant on occasion, back when the highway was a 2 lane road. I’m not so sure if there wasn’t waitress named Mavis at the time! Could’ve been! That was the basis for writing this song/commericial. (was done in collaboration with Chip Davis, who worked with Bill at Bozell & Jacobs ad agency in Omaha) Bill was very artistic. He and his great friend J.D. Mendenhall, a former class mate of Bill’s, would paint business signs on doors, vehicles etc. to earn money. Bill did the artwork and J.D. assisted with carrying his art paints, brushes etc.”
In the early 1950s he moved to Omaha, where he was an artist and set designer at a television station and later joined the Bozell & Jacobs advertising agency of Omaha in 1961. He eventually became creative director and vice president.
An advertising campaign in the early 1970s for Old Home Bread, put Fries on the map. Old Home Bread was sold in several Midwestern states. Fries created the characters of C.W. McCall and Mavis, a gum-chewing waitress who worked at the Old Home Filler-Up an’ Keep On-a-Truckin’ Cafe. The ad campaign won a 1974 Clio award for overall best “TV Campaign in the U.S.” in New York by beating out national campaigns of such corporate giants as Kodak, Xerox, Metropolitan Life and Eastern Airlines. One of the commercials of the “Old Home Cafe” series started with “Now I was born in a town called Audubon, southwest Iowa, right where it oughtta been, 23 houses 14 saloons and a feed mill in 1930. Had a neon sign said “Resume speed,” the bus came through when they felt the need, stopped at a placed called the Old Home Cafe.”
The commercials became so popular that area TV viewers called TV stations asking when the spots would air again.
Fries left Bozell & Jacobs in the mid-1970s and stopped performing as C.W. McCall by 1980. He recorded a few other songs over the years while living in retirement in Ouray, Colo. Fries served as mayor of Ouray, from 1986-92.
C.W. McCall sang hit country records in the 1970s about long-haul truck driving. His best-known song was “Convoy,” which became a No. 1 country and pop hit, and “Old Home Filler-Up an’ Keep On-a-Truckin’ Cafe” was in the top 20 after following a series of very popular TV commercials. “Convoy” wasn’t the first song about eluding the police on the open road. But “Convoy” came along when truckers faced rising fuel costs and a nationwide 55 mph speed limit, and the use of CB radios was becoming popular and widespread.
“It was timely,” Fries told The Associated Press in 1990, referring to the “Convoy” hit. “Back in 1975-76, that craze was sweeping the country. The jargon was colorful, and the American public liked that, too. It was laced with humor, but it had a rebellious feeling about it and people responded to it.”
“Convoy” sold approximately seven million copies and became an unexpected phenomenon, which then was followed by the 1978 film of the same name, starring Kris Kristoffersen. During the same period, Burt Reynolds’s “Smokey and the Bandit” series of movies were box-office hits.
“We always took ourselves seriously, but we never thought it would get as big as it has,” Mr. Fries said in 1975. “I’m flabbergasted by the success of ‘Convoy.’ It spread like a grass fire.”
Performing as McCall, Fries had five other top 20 country hits. He sold about 20 million records before largely abandoning his performing career by 1980.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Rena Bonnema Fries; and three children, Bill Fries III, Mark Fries and Nancy Fries; a sister; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
In the 1946 Year Book from Audubon High School, Bill’s bio contained the following:
BILL FRIES Red and White, 1, 2, 3, 4; Band, 1, 2, 3, 4; Orchestra, 1, 2, 3; A Capella Choir, 3, 4; Glee Club, 3, 4; Boys Quartet, 4; Class Play, 3; One-Act Plays, 4; Wheeler Staff, 4; Hi-Y, 4; Solo 3, 4. Bill was the senior student for the Wheeler 1946 Year Book. (This information taken from the Wheeler Year Book of 1946).