AUDUBON — Jenny Smith — better known as Miss Jenny, or Mrs. Smith, has a passion for reading and literacy, and twice a month has a ready audience at the Audubon Public Library.
Smith, who has lived in Audubon for about 30 years, started doing Story Time at the library in October, with the sessions meeting twice a month. While most of her audience is between the ages of 3 and 5, parents are welcome to stay and watch, or drop off their kids.
Smith said she usually has a monthly theme, based on the month, and the programs last from a half hour to 45 minutes. She reads a book, then may include a finger play or poem, and a craft or activity to go along with the month. She often sees between eight and 15 kids at each Story Time.
She taught kindergarten when she first came to Audubon, then first grade, and is now a part time reading intervention teacher at the Audubon Elementary, working 8 a.m. to noon there.
Twice a month she sits down with some kids for even more reading.
“I have a passion for reading,” she said.
Her interest in Story Time goes back a while. “I have sons, and I took them to Story Time,” she said.
Now she’s the one reading, “So this is kind of like going full circle,” and she wants parents to be able to do the same thing with their kids.
Parents can drop off their kids and use the time to do an errand or even look for a book at the library for themselves.
She says she’s a real public library supporter. Not only does the library have many good books for kids of Story Time age, but it offers books for older children to adults, along with online services and even passports.
While she’d love to see kids have their own library of books at home, she said, “I want parents to know there are wonderful books (here) and they don’t have to spend a lot of money. There are plenty of good books for kids — and adults — there.”
“Gail (Richardson, Librarian) does a great job of getting new books in,” Smith said, “The kinds of books we offer is excellent.”
She said parents are also welcome to stay and watch. Some parents might not be comfortable reading aloud to their children, and Smith said they could learn how to read aloud, and what sorts of activities might go along with books of different themes.
She also is a strong supporter of adult readers.
Many people who used to come in to the library regularly, stopped during COVID, and she hoped they would come back now. Increasing circulation of books is a plus.
“It’s a great thing, people are reading, and we’re just working to get that book in their hands.”
