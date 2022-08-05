WEST DES MOINES – At this year’s Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21, Iowa Farm Bureau invites all fair-goers to celebrate “United We Farm” at Farm Bureau Park located on the Grand Concourse by playing free, low-touch games to win prizes and visiting with Iowa farmers.
“With so much divisiveness in the world today, we want to share the message with Iowans and fairgoers that farmers remain united,” says Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson. “We’re united in caring for our livestock, the environment and our communities. We’re united in our efforts to protect water quality and enhance sustainability on our family farms. And we’re united in finding innovative ways to meet consumer demand. We know that more and more consumers are removed from the farm and may have questions about how their food is grown and raised, and Farm Bureau Park is a great place to visit with a farmer, get your questions answered and have some fun playing games for prizes.”
In addition to playing games, all visitors to Farm Bureau Park can register to win $500 in free groceries by taking the Member Benefit Challenge. Visitors can also “pick a path of adventure” on a financial journey board and enter a daily drawing to win $500 to invest in a retirement or college fund, offered by Farm Bureau Financial Services.
Iowa Farm Bureau members can claim their free membership “thank you” gift at Farm Bureau Park and enter a drawing to win a $5,000 prize package—$2,500 in food and $2,500 in fuel. Iowans who sign up for a membership at the fair will receive a $10 Fareway gift card and be registered for a chance to win $500 in food plus $500 in fuel.
Farm Bureau Day at the State Fair, Tuesday, Aug. 16, features the 59th annual Farm Bureau Cookout Contest on the Grand Concourse. The contest is a celebration of Iowa-raised meat and hosts county Farm Bureau Cookout Contest contestants competing for cash prizes and the title of Cookout Champion. Winners are announced at noon. Fairgoers are encouraged to come check out the sights, tastes and aromas crafted by these backyard chefs. On Saturday, Aug. 13, families are invited to “Young Farmer Day” to engage with young agriculturalists and participate in seed germination, farm machinery identification activities and more.
New this year, Farm Bureau Park will feature the “Seat Belt Convincer,” a partnership between Farm Bureau Financial Services and the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau. Participants can buckle up and experience a 5 to 10 mile per hour vehicle collision to recognize the best defense against impaired and distracted drivers is wearing a seat belt.
Iowa Farm Bureau health partners will provide many free services during the fair, including blood pressure, glaucoma, hearing, balance checks as well as head, neck and skin cancer screenings. Demonstrations on hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed will also be featured at the park. For a complete listing of events and activities each day of the fair, visit www.iowafarmbureau.com.
About Iowa
Farm Bureau
The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation is the largest statewide, grassroots farm organization in Iowa, celebrating over a century of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and their communities. For more information, visit www.iowafarmbureau.com.