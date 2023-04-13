KIMBALLTON — In Kimballton, the new way to do an Easter Egg hunt was “sew” easy thanks to new 2023 Easter Egg Hunt Coordinator, Jamie Wimmer.
New to the the town, and to the job, Jamie discovered some problems that hunt planners always had to deal with — space to store eggs, cleaning eggs, and just putting them together — and saw a possible answer: fabric eggs.
Jamie said, “We moved here in April from Council Bluffs, due to my husband, Nick’s, job change. He is a police officer in Atlantic.”
Each year at Easter Egg hunts around the area, organizers found many broken plastic eggs, mismatched pairs resulting in eggs of two colors, and lots of eggs that just don’t get turned back in after the hunt.
With help from Robin Hoffman from Log Cabin Quilting in Elk Horn and others, Jamie said the project just snowballed, and hundreds of eggs were made. Volunteers at the Norse Horse bar helped out by stuffing the eggs.
The new fabric eggs don’t need to be taken apart or have pieces matched up — don’t crack if they accidentally get stepped on, and can just be thrown in the wash to make sure they are clean. Another bonus, she said, is the fact that the eggs take up much less storage space, no more big boxes or big plastic bags. She said overall the fabric eggs went over well, but she learned they didn’t work for every kind of candy — from individual pieces of hard candy, to snack size bags of things like jelly beans, to candy bars — they wanted to use. Since then she’s had another idea for an alternate shape, a carrot, which would fit other kinds of candies.
Jamie said she underestimated the amount of candy needed, and had to make a couple trips to get more.
All together about 500 eggs were made; including 300 from the Log Cabin Quilting shop ladies and 160 made by one community member, others helped with a few, or with stuffing the eggs.
When she’s not collecting candy or scrap fabric for the project, she’s spending time with her family.
“We have two daughters ages 7 and 4 and a few fur babies,” she said.
The family likes to do outdoors things — like going boating or camping. When her husband is working, Jamie said she and the girls love to go to the library, “The girls like to play, and I like to read,” she said. “We do basically all the library summer activities.”
Jamie said really loves doing kids activities with her kids, adding, she does “everything I can for kids to have fun.”
She also has a small business called Dream Baby Customs. She explained that when her youngest daughter was born, she saw a blanket online, and thought, “I could make that a lot cheaper then buying it. You can check out her website at dreambabycustoms.com.
If you’d like to make some fabric eggs, you can contact Jamie at jwimmer741@gmail.com. She said the eggs are easy and take about five minutes to put together.