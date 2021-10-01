ELK HORN - Ilee and Michael Muller, owners of Grace On Main, took a leap of faith, relocating from California to pursue a dream opening a restaurant in Elk Horn - but then got a chance to make that dream grow, with a new location that more than doubles their seating, allows them to add a full bar, increase their hours, add to their menu and more.
The Mullers faced a number of changes and challenges, opening their first location at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and most recently, settling into that new location at 2105 Broadway Avenue in Elk Horn.
Even before the move to the bigger space, the restaurant earned three awards - the 2021 Outstanding Dining Business from Travel Iowa; 2020 Rural Operator of the Year from the Iowa Restaurant Association and 2020 New Business of the Year from Shelby Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Now, Ilee says, “I feel we’re pretty well settled in,” and while some things have changed, some things are staying the same.
The new location, about a block from the Danish Windmill, is larger. Ilee said the former location only had room for 32 seats, but they have room for more than double that - 68 seats now - not including the bar or a private meeting or banquet room that can seat 40-50.
But while the dining room and building are larger, “that’s the part that’s most deceiving,” she said. “People see the big, beautiful dining room, and you’d think the kitchen should be big and beautiful too,” she said. But in reality, the new kitchen is only big enough for the dishwasher and four other cooks, a tight space, and the staff is still adjusting to new equipment as well.
That makes it challenging to cook a volume of food when the dining room is full, she said.
“If a table of 12 orders pasta, we only have the three burners that we can cook pasta on, so we try to let people know if there is a long wait for food.”
Friday nights have been busier than Saturdays, but sometimes the wait can give people time to sit and relax. “We have an area where there are cards and games,” she said, along with coloring sheets for children. “We are trying to make the wait as comfortable as possible.”
Ilee said they had wanted to have some time for a soft open, to give a chance to adjust.
“We were surprised when we first opened, we were inundated - we were super busy,” she said, and they noted the customers weren’t even locals, just people passing through. Close proximity to the Danish Windmill was a game changer for the Mullers. “We have a lot of out of towners coming in.
Of course the colorful building and the big colorful sign are hard to miss.
“The menu will remain the same,” Ilee said, “But we plan to add our burger and a Cobb salad.”
Currently their menu offers salads, pizza and pasta, but specials are planned.
“We will be offering a full bar in the near future,” she said, “We now have our full liquor license, and Michael is working on craft cocktails, doing infused liquors.” He is currently working with infused tequila, with pineapple and another with watermelon, she said, and he also has been working with baked goods. “Michael’s been baking cupcakes, and they have been a huge hit,” she said.
She said the restaurant’s webpage and social media sites had information like menus, “but check the webpage, it’s always the best for consistent information. People can sign up on the website to get notifications,” she added.
In addition to dine in and carry out, they also offer Nourish, prepared meals, either individually or family style, which can be ordered ahead and picked up weekly.
“Nourish meals allow you to eat nutritiously without stressing about meal prep, grocery shopping, or spending forever in the kitchen,” they said on their website.
They also offer private dining and special event services.
Currently they are closed Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Thursday they are closed, and they are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a brunch menu. More information is available at www.graceonmainelkhorn.com.
They said, “We offer scratch made hand-tossed dough, house-made sauces, and fresh toppings. We strive to serve comfort food that feeds the soul.”