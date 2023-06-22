MANNING - The Manning Fire Department was called out to a fire in a large square bale storage area on Tuesday, June 20 around 4 p.m.
The fire, along the Carroll and Audubon County line, was at 1130 100th Street, just east of Puck Enterprises, and with plentiful fuel provided by the bales, Templeton, Manilla, Irwin and Kimballton departments were also called out to assist Manning. Crews were on site for nearly four hours and were able to knock down the blaze, but a nearby shed was also destroyed in the fire.