Farm Bureau Members Visit Washington D.C.

WEST DES MOINES – Iowa Farm Bureau members participating in this year’s Ag Leaders Institute class met with Iowa’s Congressional delegation during a policy trip to Capitol Hill on Sept. 20-22 to discuss important issues critical to agriculture and rural communities. Participating in the trip were Cain Goodenberger of Lenox, Dave Roberts of Sidney, Kenton Lain of Corydon, Carolyn Hetzel or Malvern, Andy Rine of Shenandoah and Dan Mehmen of Atlantic.
The 20 Farm Bureau members urged Iowa’s elected officials to protect stepped-up basis, a tax provision that helps keep family farms within the family upon the landowner’s death. Mills County Farm Bureau member Carolyn Hetzel said if stepped-up basis rules were removed from the tax code, she could be required to pay more than a century worth of increased land values on her fifth-generation family farm.
The group also declared to lawmakers their commitment to protecting water quality and focus on conservation efforts, and with potential changes to the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, the need for programs to stay voluntary.
In conversations with Rep. Ashley Hinson, Bremer County Farm Bureau member Clint Munk shared his frustration with government overreach and federal programs. With too many program hurdles or time delays that could result in additional soil loss, he opted to do much of the work himself. “We’re not out here destroying our ground or ruining our waterways; that just doesn’t make sense. I have 40 acres of highly erodible ground on my farm. I’ve added more than 500 feet of filter strips, rebuilt waterways and turned over some acres to hay ground.”
Farm Bureau leaders were also able to meet with Environmental Protection Agency staff to reinforce the value of renewable fuels as an environmentally friendly, clean-burning product. “While the White House pushes for more electric vehicles, we don’t want you to forget about the ‘OG’ of sustainable transportation — renewable fuels like ethanol,” Monona County Farm Bureau member Ellen Moore noted to Will McIntee, association director in the office of public engagement at the White House.
“It’s important for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to understand who their vote is impacting. Our Farm Bureau members are real people in the middle of the heartland who are being impacted by policy and having them share their personal examples and ask our nation’s leaders for support creates an impact,” said Daniel Heady, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) national policy advisor.
The Ag Leaders Institute is a year-long program offered to nominated Farm Bureau members around the state who display leadership qualities important to the organization. The program helps participants gain an extensive background on agricultural issues, develop individual advocacy skills and build a network of leaders across Iowa. The Institute culminates with a trip to Washington, D.C., and graduation at the Iowa Farm Bureau annual meeting, Dec. 7-8 in Des Moines. The Institute has prepared more than 500 leaders since 1998.