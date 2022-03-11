AUDUBON COUNTY — The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 7 and four county positions will be on the ballot.
One supervisor seat is up for re-election. Gary VanAernam (Republican) is the incumbent.
The treasurer’s seat is also up and Deb Campbell (Democrat) is the incumbent.
The recorder’s seat is up, and Miranda Bills (Democrat) is the incumbent.
The attorney’s seat is up, and Chris Swensen (Democrat) is the incumbent.
For those interested in running for one of those positions, the first day to file nomination papers for Democrats and Republicans was Monday, March 7, and nomination papers and candidate information are available in the county auditor’s office, and from the secretary of state’s website, at www.sos.iowa.gov.
Individuals who would like to run for these county positions must collect signatures. Two percent of the party vote in the last general election for governor or president is required. In Audubon County, Republican candidates for county offices need 46 and Democratic candidates need 22 eligible voter’s signatures.
Call the Audubon County Auditor’s office at (712) 563-2584 or email them at audcoaud@auduboncountyia.gov.
The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year.