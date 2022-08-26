The 54th annual Exira High School Alumni Reunion was held on Sunday, July 3, at the Elementary School in Exira. Glenn and Connie Esbeck sat at the registration desk to register 58 alumni and guests. The tables were decorated with various colors of table coverings, 4th of July decorations and various years of older annuals.
