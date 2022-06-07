Total Number of Voters Dist 1 - 357; Dist 2 - 214; Absentee/Special - 189; TOTAL 760

Total Number of Eligible Voters Dist 1 - 2,341; Dist 2 - 1,887; Absentee/Special - %; TOTAL 4,228

Total Republicans Voting Dist 1 - 287; Dist 2 - 139; Abstentee/Special - 138; TOTAL 564

Total Democrats Voting Dist 1 - 70; Dist 2 - 75; Absentee/Special - 51; TOTAL - 196

Percentage Turnout Dist 1 - 15.25%; Dist 2 - 11.34%; Absentee/Special - 4.47%; TOTAL 17.98%

County Supervisor

Heath Hansen (Rep) Dist 1 - 177; Dist 2 - 86 votes; Absentee/Special - 75; TOTAL 338

Todd M. Nelsen (Rep) Dist 1 - 107; Dist 2 - 50; Absentee/Special - 56; TOTAL 213

Write in votes (Dem) Dist 1 - 5; Dist 2 - 3; Absentee/Special - 1; TOTAL 9

County Treasurer

Deb Campbell (Dem) Dist 1 - 56; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 45; TOTAL 171

Write Ins/Scattering Dist 1 - 2; Dist 2 - 1; Abstentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 3

County Recorder

Miranda Bills (Dem) Dist 1 - 56; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 45; TOTAL 169

Scattering/Write Ins Scattering Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Abstentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1

County Attorney

Chris Swensen (Dem) Dist 1 - 57; Dist 2 - 69; Absentee/Special - 41; TOTAL 167

Scattering/Write Ins (Rep) Dist 1 - 2; Dist 2 - 2; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 4

State Results

For U.S. Senator

Jim Carlin (Rep) Dist 1 - 108; Dist 2 - 36; Absentee/Special - 35; TOTAL 179

Chuck Grassley (Rep) Dist 1 - 165; Dist 2 - 99; Absentee/Special - 97; TOTAL 361

Abby Finkenauer (Dem) Dist 1 - 19; Dist 2 - 32; Absentee/Special - 12; TOTAL 63

Michael Franken (Dem) Dist 1 - 42; Dist 2 - 34; Absentee/Special - 33; TOTAL 109

Glenn Hurst (Dem) Dist 1 - 7; Dist 2 - 9; Absentee/Special - 3; TOTAL 19

For U.S. Representative, District 4

Randy Feenstra (Rep) Dist 1 - 222; Dist 2 - 113; Absentee/Special - 115; TOTAL 450

Ryan Melton (Dem) Dist 1 - 50; Dist 2 - 67; Absentee/Special - 45; TOTAL 162

Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 3; Dist 2 - 4; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 7

For Governor

Kim Reynolds (Rep) Dist 1 - 246; Dist 2 - 133; Absentee/Special - 129; TOTAL 508

Deidre DeJear (Dem) Dist 1 - 64; Dist 2 - 71; Absentee/Special - 46; TOTAL 181

Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 4; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 1; TOTAL 5

For Secretary of State

Paul D. Pate (Rep) Dist 1 - 200; Dist 2 113; Absentee/Special - 111; TOTAL 424

Joel Miller (Dem) Dist 1 - 39; Dist 2 - 51; Absentee/Special - 24; TOTAL 114

Eric Van Lancker (Dem) Dist 1 - 7; Dist 2 - 11; Absentee/Special - 15; TOTAL 33

Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1

For Auditor of State

Todd Halbur (Rep) Dist 1 - 118; Dist 2 - 60; Absentee/Special - 64; TOTAL 242

Mary Ann Hanusa (Rep) Dist 1 - 70; Dist 2 - 54; Absentee/Special - 44; TOTAL 168

Rob Sand (Dem) Dist 1 - 55; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 46; TOTAL 171

For Treasurer of State

Roby Smith (Rep) Dist 1 - 168; Dist 2 - 105; Absentee/Special - 100; TOTAL 373

Michael L. Fitzgerald (Dem) Dist 1 - 57; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 45; TOTAL 145

Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1

For Secretary of Agriculture

Mike Naig (Rep) Dist 1 - 204; Dist 2 - 113; Absentee/Special - 112; TOTAL 429

John Norwood (Dem) Dist 1 - 52; Dist 2 - 65; Absentee/Special - 42; TOTAL 159

Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1

For Attorney General

Brenna Bird (Rep) Dist 1 - 171; Dist 2 - 108; Absentee/Special - 101; TOTAL 380

Tom Miller (Dem) Dist 1 - 59; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 50; TOTAL 179

Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1

For State Senator District 6

Jason Schultz (Rep) Dist 1 - 181; Dist 2 - 110; Absentee/Special - 106; TOTAL 397

Write Ins (Dem) Dist 1 - 0; Dist 2 - 1; Absentee/Special - 1; TOTAL 2

For State Representative District 11

Brian Best (Rep) Dist 1 - 217; Dist 2 - 118; Absentee/Special - 114; TOTAL 449

Write Ins (Dem) Dist 1 - 0; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 1; TOTAL 1

Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 3; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 3

