Total Number of Voters Dist 1 - 357; Dist 2 - 214; Absentee/Special - 189; TOTAL 760
Total Number of Eligible Voters Dist 1 - 2,341; Dist 2 - 1,887; Absentee/Special - %; TOTAL 4,228
Total Republicans Voting Dist 1 - 287; Dist 2 - 139; Abstentee/Special - 138; TOTAL 564
Total Democrats Voting Dist 1 - 70; Dist 2 - 75; Absentee/Special - 51; TOTAL - 196
Percentage Turnout Dist 1 - 15.25%; Dist 2 - 11.34%; Absentee/Special - 4.47%; TOTAL 17.98%
County Supervisor
Heath Hansen (Rep) Dist 1 - 177; Dist 2 - 86 votes; Absentee/Special - 75; TOTAL 338
Todd M. Nelsen (Rep) Dist 1 - 107; Dist 2 - 50; Absentee/Special - 56; TOTAL 213
Write in votes (Dem) Dist 1 - 5; Dist 2 - 3; Absentee/Special - 1; TOTAL 9
County Treasurer
Deb Campbell (Dem) Dist 1 - 56; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 45; TOTAL 171
Write Ins/Scattering Dist 1 - 2; Dist 2 - 1; Abstentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 3
County Recorder
Miranda Bills (Dem) Dist 1 - 56; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 45; TOTAL 169
Scattering/Write Ins Scattering Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Abstentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1
County Attorney
Chris Swensen (Dem) Dist 1 - 57; Dist 2 - 69; Absentee/Special - 41; TOTAL 167
Scattering/Write Ins (Rep) Dist 1 - 2; Dist 2 - 2; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 4
State Results
For U.S. Senator
Jim Carlin (Rep) Dist 1 - 108; Dist 2 - 36; Absentee/Special - 35; TOTAL 179
Chuck Grassley (Rep) Dist 1 - 165; Dist 2 - 99; Absentee/Special - 97; TOTAL 361
Abby Finkenauer (Dem) Dist 1 - 19; Dist 2 - 32; Absentee/Special - 12; TOTAL 63
Michael Franken (Dem) Dist 1 - 42; Dist 2 - 34; Absentee/Special - 33; TOTAL 109
Glenn Hurst (Dem) Dist 1 - 7; Dist 2 - 9; Absentee/Special - 3; TOTAL 19
For U.S. Representative, District 4
Randy Feenstra (Rep) Dist 1 - 222; Dist 2 - 113; Absentee/Special - 115; TOTAL 450
Ryan Melton (Dem) Dist 1 - 50; Dist 2 - 67; Absentee/Special - 45; TOTAL 162
Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 3; Dist 2 - 4; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 7
For Governor
Kim Reynolds (Rep) Dist 1 - 246; Dist 2 - 133; Absentee/Special - 129; TOTAL 508
Deidre DeJear (Dem) Dist 1 - 64; Dist 2 - 71; Absentee/Special - 46; TOTAL 181
Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 4; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 1; TOTAL 5
For Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate (Rep) Dist 1 - 200; Dist 2 113; Absentee/Special - 111; TOTAL 424
Joel Miller (Dem) Dist 1 - 39; Dist 2 - 51; Absentee/Special - 24; TOTAL 114
Eric Van Lancker (Dem) Dist 1 - 7; Dist 2 - 11; Absentee/Special - 15; TOTAL 33
Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1
For Auditor of State
Todd Halbur (Rep) Dist 1 - 118; Dist 2 - 60; Absentee/Special - 64; TOTAL 242
Mary Ann Hanusa (Rep) Dist 1 - 70; Dist 2 - 54; Absentee/Special - 44; TOTAL 168
Rob Sand (Dem) Dist 1 - 55; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 46; TOTAL 171
For Treasurer of State
Roby Smith (Rep) Dist 1 - 168; Dist 2 - 105; Absentee/Special - 100; TOTAL 373
Michael L. Fitzgerald (Dem) Dist 1 - 57; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 45; TOTAL 145
Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1
For Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig (Rep) Dist 1 - 204; Dist 2 - 113; Absentee/Special - 112; TOTAL 429
John Norwood (Dem) Dist 1 - 52; Dist 2 - 65; Absentee/Special - 42; TOTAL 159
Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1
For Attorney General
Brenna Bird (Rep) Dist 1 - 171; Dist 2 - 108; Absentee/Special - 101; TOTAL 380
Tom Miller (Dem) Dist 1 - 59; Dist 2 - 70; Absentee/Special - 50; TOTAL 179
Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 1; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 1
For State Senator District 6
Jason Schultz (Rep) Dist 1 - 181; Dist 2 - 110; Absentee/Special - 106; TOTAL 397
Write Ins (Dem) Dist 1 - 0; Dist 2 - 1; Absentee/Special - 1; TOTAL 2
For State Representative District 11
Brian Best (Rep) Dist 1 - 217; Dist 2 - 118; Absentee/Special - 114; TOTAL 449
Write Ins (Dem) Dist 1 - 0; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 1; TOTAL 1
Scattering/Write Ins Dist 1 - 3; Dist 2 - 0; Absentee/Special - 0; TOTAL 3