MANNING - Manning was one of 10 Main Street Iowa communities to be awarded a Challenge Grant at an award ceremony held at the office of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) in Des Moines on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The funds will be used to further renovate 320 Main Street, current home to both Holistic Health and Reitan Rentals, both components to LifeSkills Connection.
Main Street Manning Receives $100,000 Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant
- By Jean Voege Main Street Manning Executive Director
