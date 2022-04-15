Saturday, April 16
Audubon’s Women’s Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at the John James Audubon Park at 11 a.m. Gather on the east side of the park, across from the Courthouse. In case of bad weather, go to the Memorial Building. Open to kids ages 4th grade and youngerr.
Exira Easter Egg Hunt at City Park 1-3 p.m. hunt eggs in appropriate age groups, prizes will be given away and the Easter bunny will be on hand.
Elk Horn’s Easter Egg Hunt at noon in the Elk Horn City Park SW Shelter (rain location Elk Horn Town Hall). Hot dogs, chips and drink for a free will donation from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt in Old Glory Park in Brayton, 3-4 p.m. bring a basket and enjoy the hunt.
Saturday, April 23
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Shelby at the Shelby Community Building from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Monday, April 25
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Harlan on April 25th at the Myrtue Medical Center from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Congregate Meals Spring Benefit fundraiser will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Building in Audubon, with the Lions making French toast. Menu also includes includes scrambled eggs, sausage links, hash browns, coffee and OJ.
Sunday, May 1
Chicken Noodle Dinner from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Masonic Building in Exira (south side of City Square) for a free will donation. Serving chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, salad and dessert. Call Pat Mullenger: 304-4450 or Connie Esbeck: 250-0385 to reserve a dinner. Can be delivered in Exira if needed. Farmers – pick up a dinner and take it to the field! Proceeds go towards 2022 senior scholarships to Audubon, Exira-EHK, Harlan and IKM-Manning Schools. Sponsored by Order of the Easter Star.
Wednesday, May 4
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Harlan at the Harlan High School from 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Atlantic at the Atlantic YMCA from noon – 6 p.m.
Monday, May 16
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Exira at the Exira Rec Center from noon – 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Second annual Semi-Crazy Cornfield Round Up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waspy’s Truck Stop, Show and Shine Event at no charge; Farm Tractors, motorcycles, cars, pick ups, trucks, semi trucks, and trailers. In case of inclement weather the event will be cancelled. Questions Call Dave 712-789-0155 or e-mail dgammell@netins.net Or Russell 402-680-6121 or e-mail kwcoefan@gmail.com
Tuesday, May 24
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Elk Horn at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.