Audubon Pool

The Audubon Library’s summer reading program last year offered a Pool Party for children who read library books. The pool might be popular this time of year due to recent high temperatures.

AUDUBON — The Audubon City Pool might be a little bracing even with hot weather, as the boiler that would have heated the water up is still on order, and not likely to get here during pool season.

City Clerk Joe Foran said that the boiler was on order, but like many mechanical parts, would be back ordered for at least a while. “It could be after the end of pool season,” Foran said.

The pool is open, and while adults weren’t as sure about cooler water, the kids didn’t seem to mind.

Foran said hiring wasn’t really a problem this year — adding that they had focused on getting concession workers, so that in turn, life guards could focus on their job, instead of worrying about dealing with the concession stand.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags