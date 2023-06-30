AUDUBON — The Audubon City Pool might be a little bracing even with hot weather, as the boiler that would have heated the water up is still on order, and not likely to get here during pool season.
City Clerk Joe Foran said that the boiler was on order, but like many mechanical parts, would be back ordered for at least a while. “It could be after the end of pool season,” Foran said.
The pool is open, and while adults weren’t as sure about cooler water, the kids didn’t seem to mind.
Foran said hiring wasn’t really a problem this year — adding that they had focused on getting concession workers, so that in turn, life guards could focus on their job, instead of worrying about dealing with the concession stand.