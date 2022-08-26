Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS is the enchanting tale of a seemingly ordinary housekeeper in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, Mrs. Harris embarks on an extraordinary adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior.
Sept. 2-4 Thor Love & Thunder PG 13
Gorr and his daughter, Love, struggle in a barren desert. Despite their prayers to their god, Rapu, Love dies. The god-killing Necrosword weapon calls to Gorr, leading him to Rapu’s lush realm. After Rapu cruelly dismisses Gorr’s plight, he renounces the god, causing Rapu to strangle him. The Necrosword offers itself to Gorr, who kills Rapu with it and vows to kill all gods.
Sept. 9-11 Easter Sunday PG13
Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community
Sept. 16-18 Top Gun Maverick PG 13 (showing again)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
Sept. 23-25 Mack & Rita PG 13
When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla, her inner 70-year-old is released — literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: “Aunt Rita” (Oscar®-winner Diane Keaton). Freed from the constraints of other people’s expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparks a tentative romance with Mack’s adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan). A sparkling comedy with a magical twist, Mack & Rita celebrates being true to yourself
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)