SOUTHWEST IOWA — Motorists fueling up in southwest Iowa on Monday may have had a surprise when they went to pump gas this weekend. Prices were up to $4.09 in most Atlantic gas stations - and $4.19 in Audubon - while the same stations had been at around $3.86 to $3.89 a gallon at the end of the week..
Keith Olsen of Olsen’s BP in Atlantic said gas station operators had seen “phenomenal changes (in gas prices) in the month of March,” adding that the current jumps in prices didn’t just start recently, but started to rise with the invasion of the Ukraine, spurred on by supply chain issues and increased usage as people started to drive more as COVID restrictions lifted.
Prices “really have us over a barrel,” Olsen said, and at $100 a barrel for crude oil, he and others in the industry are hoping for a “pull back and some good news.”
He said he had started to warn employees that prices were going to go up, and that they should think about pinching pennies and possibly looking at driving less.
And with diesel prices rising as well, Olsen said, it’s not just motorists feeling a pinch.
“The whole supply chain depends on (crude oil),” he said, influencing prices in other areas as well.
Gasbuddy, a company that helps North American drivers save money — more than $3 billion — by providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, reported the national average is up 19.6 cents from a month ago and $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago. Diesel users are also feeling the increase: The national average price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.52 per gallon.
Inflation, relaxed COVID-19 restrictions encouraging more travel, and the Russian invasion of the Ukraine are among the factors behind rising prices — along with sanctions that are being put on Russia regarding the sale of crude oil, one of the biggest factors in determining gas prices.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.