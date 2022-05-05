MRHC’s, Joy Blom, has held several different roles throughout her career in healthcare. What started out as working as an LPN on a med/surg and OB/nursery unit, eventually led to Blom finding a home at MRHC and to her current role as Director of Surgical Services.
“While working as a nurse, I utilized the tuition assistance program and went back to school to obtain my RN,” said Blom. “I worked as a charge nurse after I obtained my RN and then took a job as the MDS coordinator.”
Blom worked for the Manning Plaza for 16 years before transitioning over to the hospital.
“I took the Nursing IT Coordinator position but also cross trained to the ER and surgery departments, helping in those areas when the need arose. Then, in 2020, I took the job as Director of Surgical Services,” said Blom.
Blom attributes her career growth and success largely to her fellow employees and MRHC in general.
“MRHC has an encouraging, supportive, and excellent team environment.” Blom shared. “Everyone is always willing to lend a helping hand to ensure the best outcome for our patients."
“I hope to continue to gain knowledge in the surgery area and continue to expand the surgical services we offer,” Blom said.
In addition to general surgeries, MRHC has expanded their surgical offerings throughout the past few years. Total knee replacements and ear, nose, and throat procedures, in addition to outpatient surgeries in the areas of hand and microvascular, gynecology, urology, podiatry are performed in Manning.