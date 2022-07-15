EXIRA — Were you in Exira for the parade last weekend? Riding on a float, sitting in a lawn chair and just watching the kids scramble for candy? If you missed it, here are a few pictures from the parade. There was also a variety of other things planned — from a community barbeque to street dances.
Hopefully the pictures help keep that “Fourth of July” feeling going on for another weekend. After all, you can still get fair food, take in the Figure 8 races, check out the livestock shows and more at the Audubon County Fair through Sunday.
The 2022 Parade Results were as follows:
Best Classic Car — Fett Tire & Service
Best Antique Car or Truck — Dave Peters
Best Antique Tractor — Dwayne Sunberg
Best Fire Department — Wiota Fire Dept.
Best Pet/Pony — Iowa Yak Ranch
Best Clown & Family Fun — Wiota Train
Best Individual Saddle — Rawhiders Saddle Club
Best Saddle Club — Audubon Saddle Club
Best Church — Light of the World Radio Program
Best Band — Exira Community Band
Best Commercial Entry — The Stalk
Best Organization Entry — Christian Motorcycle Association
Best Use of Theme — Lou Bengard & Sons
Ben F. Jensen/Fitzpatric Award — Lou Bengard & Sons