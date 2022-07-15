EXIRA — Were you in Exira for the parade last weekend? Riding on a float, sitting in a lawn chair and just watching the kids scramble for candy? If you missed it, here are a few pictures from the parade. There was also a variety of other things planned — from a community barbeque to street dances.

Hopefully the pictures help keep that “Fourth of July” feeling going on for another weekend. After all, you can still get fair food, take in the Figure 8 races, check out the livestock shows and more at the Audubon County Fair through Sunday.

The 2022 Parade Results were as follows:

Best Classic Car — Fett Tire & Service

Best Antique Car or Truck — Dave Peters

Best Antique Tractor — Dwayne Sunberg

Best Fire Department — Wiota Fire Dept.

Best Pet/Pony — Iowa Yak Ranch

Best Clown & Family Fun — Wiota Train

Best Individual Saddle — Rawhiders Saddle Club

Best Saddle Club — Audubon Saddle Club

Best Church — Light of the World Radio Program

Best Band — Exira Community Band

Best Commercial Entry — The Stalk

Best Organization Entry — Christian Motorcycle Association

Best Use of Theme — Lou Bengard & Sons

Ben F. Jensen/Fitzpatric Award — Lou Bengard & Sons

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

